Ambit Asset Management appoints Siddharth Bothra as new Fund Manager of Coffee Can Portfolio

Siddharth Bothra is set to assume the role of fund manager for Ambit Coffee Can Portfolio, the flagship Portfolio Management Services (PMS) provided by Ambit Asset Management.

“We are delighted to welcome Siddharth into the fold. With over 25 years of experience in equities and his strong shared belief in long-term compounding, we are confident in his ability to lead the Portfolio forward and continue in our pursuit of excellence," said Sushant Bhansali, CEO, Ambit Asset Management.

Siddharth, an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), was with Motilal Oswal AMC (MOAMC), where he played a key role in expanding the assets under management (AUM) of its active equity mutual funds from 2013 to 2023.

During his tenure, he successfully managed MOAMC’s Focused Large Cap 25 Fund and Aggressive Hybrid Fund, overseeing approximately ₹15,000 crores across four funds at its peak. His expertise encompasses largecaps, flexicaps, midcaps, and hybrid funds.

Over time, Ambit Asset Management, overseeing a portfolio of over ₹2,700 crores in AUM through its PMS structure, has institutionalised its investment management process. The firm has implemented numerous measures to guide its portfolios through a process-oriented methodology, in line with its investment philosophy that prioritises quality and long-term wealth creation.

