The AMC–brokerage paradox: Why similar valuations mask opposite outcomes
Mutual funds profit when investors do well; brokerages profit when investors trade. Yet the market values them similarly—revealing a truth about financial incentives every investor must understand.
Here’s a quick experiment you can try right now. Pull up a list of stocks in the asset management companies (AMC) category—the mutual fund operators—and sort them by market capitalization, highest to lowest. Now, in another tab, do the same with brokerage companies.