Amendments in finance bill: debt funds take a blow1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST
The Finance Bill initially introduced on 1 February, proposed to insert a new section 50AA providing for the taxability of any gain on transfer, redemption or maturity of market linked debenture (MLD) on or after 1 April, as a short-term capital gain, irrespective of the period of holding.
The Finance Bill, 2023, was passed in Parliament on 24 March, with 64 additional amendments. Of these, 34 pertain to the Income Tax Act and the remaining to indirect tax laws like the customs and goods and services tax (GST).
