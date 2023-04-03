Finance Act 2023: How your income from Reits and InvITs will be taxed

The Finance Bill 2023 amendments passed in India include changes to the budget proposal for taxation of real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). The loan repayment distribution component from Reits and InvITs need not be treated as income from other sources, but instead gets capital gains tax treatment for a certain number of years. This amendment has brought relief to investors as capital gains attract just 10% tax if held for the long term, against the tax on other income that is at individual's slab rates.