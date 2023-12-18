American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card: From rewards to eligibility; all you need to know
The American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card offers a diverse range of exclusive advantages for each transaction. Added perks encompass monthly rewards, waiver on fuel surcharges, entertainment benefits, and insurance privileges.
The American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card (MRCC) brings an array of exclusive perks with every purchase. With a joining fee of ₹1,000 and a renewal fee of ₹4,500 (waived on annual spending of ₹1.5 lacs plus), it offers 1 membership reward point for every ₹50 spent (excluding fuel, utilities, insurance, and cash transactions).