American Express offers these four premium credit cards in India. Check details

American Express offers a number of credit cards which include rewards credit cards, travel credit cards and premium credit cards. Before opting for a card, you should check the card's credit limit, fee and the credit card interest rates.

Here we share details of the four major credit cards offered by American Express.

These credit cards are as follows: 1. American Express SmartEarn Credit Card: The annual fee for this card in the first year stands at ₹495 plus taxes. For the second year, the annual fee is ₹495 plus taxes.

You can also convert purchases into EMI at point of sale with an interest rate of 14 percent a year and above.

2. American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card: Fee for the first year is ₹1,000 whereas for the second year, fee is ₹4,500 plus taxes. You can use your American Express Credit Card for a big purchase and pay in EMIs.

Also Read | What are floater credit cards and how can they benefit you?

You are entitled to earn 1,000 Bonus Membership Rewards points for simply using your Card four times on transactions of ₹1,500 and above every month.

3. American Express Platinum Reserve Credit Card: Fee for the first year is ₹10,000 plus taxes and fee for the second year is ₹10,000 plus taxes. You get complimentary access to domestic airport lounges across India and complimentary access to leading Golf courses in India. The card holders can enjoy privileges at Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and preferred hotels and resorts.

With the American Express Platinum Reserve Credit Card, you are automatically entitled to use American Express' premium concierge service. Under this service, a dedicated team is on call round-the-clock, ready to take care of all lifestyle needs.

Also Read | Credit Cards: Top advantages and hidden drawbacks explained

Whether you are struggling to get last-minute reservations or forgot to send flowers to a special someone on their birthday, your credit card provider can get it sorted.

4. American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card: First year fee is ₹3,500 plus taxes and second year fee is ₹5,000 plus taxes. You get complimentary visits per year (limited to two complimentary visits per quarter) to airport lounges across India.

You can Spend ₹1.90 lakh in a card membership year and get 15,000 membership reward points redeemable for a Flipkart voucher or Pay with Points option in Amex Travel Online worth Rs. 4,500.

How to get a credit card I. First of all, you can determine what kind of credit card suits your needs.

II. Then you can study the terms and conditions and any card fees.

III. You can also check to see if you qualify as per the eligibility criteria.