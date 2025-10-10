American Express unveils festive spend-based offers for its credit card users

The festive season is here. The Government has played its role by reducing the GST rate on many products. Brands and marketplaces are showering customers with discounts and cashback offers. Banks are sweetening the deals by offering instant discounts and spend-based offers on credit cards.

In this article, we will examine the festive spend-based offers that American Express has rolled out to its credit cardholders.

American Express festive offers The American Express spend-based credit card offer is one of the most highly anticipated offers that many of their credit cardholders eagerly await. American Express rolls out spend-based credit card offers during the festive season, usually in September or October every year.

For 2025 also, American Express has rolled out credit card spend-based offers before the start of festive sales by marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. Eligible credit cardholders have received one of the nine offers. Every eligible credit cardholder has been given a choice of two offers. A cardholder can choose to qualify for any one of the two offers, based on the amount spent during the offer period.

Spend-based offers The following is a list of the nine spend-based credit card offers that American Express has rolled out to its cardholders.

Offer No. Eligible spends Reward amount Reward rate 1 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 1,000 4% Rs. 50,000 Rs. 1,500 3% 2 Rs. 50,000 Rs. 1,500 3% Rs. 1,00,000 Rs. 3,000 3% 3 Rs. 1,00,000 Rs. 3,000 3% Rs. 2,00,000 Rs. 6,000 3% 4 Rs. 2,00,000 Rs. 6,000 3% Rs. 3,00,000 Rs. 10,000 3.33% 5 Rs. 3,00,000 Rs. 10,000 3.33% Rs. 4,00,000 Rs. 12,000 3% 6 Rs. 4,00,000 Rs. 12,000 3% Rs. 5,00,000 Rs. 15,000 3% 7 Rs. 5,00,000 Rs. 15,000 3% Rs. 7,00,000 Rs. 20,000 2.86% 8 Rs. 7,00,000 Rs. 20,000 2.86% Rs. 10,00,000 Rs. 30,000 3% 9 Rs. 10,00,000 Rs. 30,000 3% Rs. 15,00,000 Rs. 35,000 2.33%

(Source: American Express India website)

The table above shows that, based on the offer received, a cardholder can earn a reward rate of 2.33% to 4% by making the required spends during the offer period.