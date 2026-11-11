NEW DELHI: Several American Express (Amex) credit cardholders woke up on 9 November to find that thousands, and in some cases lakhs, of reward points had disappeared from their accounts. Some even found their rewards balances in the negative. These were points that did not expire as long as customers held at least one active card, with rewards earned across multiple cards accumulated in a common pool.
Amex makes U-turn on reward points deductions after complaints from cardholders
SummarySeveral customers reported losing thousands, and in some cases lakhs, of membership rewards points, with some balances turning negative. Amex has now confirmed it will restore the points, but questions remain over how the deductions were calculated.
NEW DELHI: Several American Express (Amex) credit cardholders woke up on 9 November to find that thousands, and in some cases lakhs, of reward points had disappeared from their accounts. Some even found their rewards balances in the negative. These were points that did not expire as long as customers held at least one active card, with rewards earned across multiple cards accumulated in a common pool.
About the Author
Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.
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