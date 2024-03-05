AMFI allows distributors to earn trail commission on switched AUM
In a best-practices circular released on Tuesday, the Association of Mutual Funds in (AMFI) India said distributors can now earn trail commission on assets under management (AUM) switched to them by investors. Previously, AMCs withheld this commission to discourage unhealthy competition among distributors. However, the industry body has stipulated a cooling-off period of six months.