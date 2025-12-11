AMFI November data: Equity mutual fund inflows surged 21% to ₹29,911 crore

Equity mutual fund inflows rose to 29,911 crore in November 2025, a 21.2% increase from October's 24,690 crore, according to AMFI data. 

AMFI November Data: Equity mutual fund inflows climbed to 29,911 crore in November 2025, a sharp 21.2 per cent rise from 24,690 crore in October, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Monthly SIP contributions slipped slightly to 29,445 crore in November, down from 29,529 crore in October. That’s a modest 0.28 per cent month-on-month decline.

Category-wise equity mutual fund inflows

Category

October ( crore)

November ( crore)

Change (%)

Large-cap9721,640+68.7%
Mid-cap3,8074,487+17.9%
Small-cap3,4764,407+26.8%

Debt mutual funds recorded net outflows of 25,692 crore in November, a sharp reversal from the 1.59 lakh crore inflow seen in October. Hybrid funds also slowed, with monthly inflows dipping 6 per cent to 13,299 crore in November compared with 14,156 crore in the previous month.

Gold slows, ETFs gain momentum

Gold ETFs saw inflows of 3,742 crore in November, nearly half the 7,743 crore they received in October. Overall ETF inflows rose to 9,721 crore from 6,182 crore, while sectoral and thematic funds collected 1,865 crore, up from 1,366 crore a month earlier. Liquid funds continued to record outflows, but the pressure eased sharply to 14,050 crore compared with 89,375 crore in October.

The mutual fund industry’s total AUM for open-ended schemes reached 80.5 lakh crore. Equity AUM inched up as well, rising to 35.66 lakh crore from 35.39 lakh crore a month earlier.



(This is a developing story)

