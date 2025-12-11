AMFI November data: Equity mutual fund inflows surged 21% to ₹29,911 crore

AMFI November Data: Equity mutual fund inflows climbed to ₹29,911 crore in November 2025, a sharp 21.2 per cent rise from ₹24,690 crore in October, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Monthly SIP contributions slipped slightly to ₹29,445 crore in November, down from ₹29,529 crore in October. That’s a modest 0.28 per cent month-on-month decline. Category-wise equity mutual fund inflows

Debt mutual funds recorded net outflows of ₹25,692 crore in November, a sharp reversal from the ₹1.59 lakh crore inflow seen in October. Hybrid funds also slowed, with monthly inflows dipping 6 per cent to ₹13,299 crore in November compared with ₹14,156 crore in the previous month.



Gold slows, ETFs gain momentum



Gold ETFs saw inflows of ₹3,742 crore in November, nearly half the ₹7,743 crore they received in October. Overall ETF inflows rose to ₹9,721 crore from ₹6,182 crore, while sectoral and thematic funds collected ₹1,865 crore, up from ₹1,366 crore a month earlier. Liquid funds continued to record outflows, but the pressure eased sharply to ₹14,050 crore compared with ₹89,375 crore in October.



The mutual fund industry’s total AUM for open-ended schemes reached ₹80.5 lakh crore. Equity AUM inched up as well, rising to ₹35.66 lakh crore from ₹35.39 lakh crore a month earlier.







(This is a developing story)