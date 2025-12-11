AMFI November data: Equity mutual fund inflows surged 21% to ₹29,911 crore

AMFI November Data: Equity mutual fund inflows climbed to ₹29,911 crore in November 2025, a sharp 21.2 per cent rise from ₹24,690 crore in October, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Monthly SIP contributions slipped slightly to ₹29,445 crore in November, down from ₹29,529 crore in October. That’s a modest 0.28 per cent month-on-month decline.
Category-wise equity mutual fund inflows
Category
October ( ₹ crore)
November ( ₹ crore)
Change (%)
|Large-cap
|972
|1,640
|+68.7%
|Mid-cap
|3,807
|4,487
|+17.9%
|Small-cap
|3,476
|4,407
|+26.8%
Debt mutual funds recorded net outflows of ₹25,692 crore in November, a sharp reversal from the ₹1.59 lakh crore inflow seen in October. Hybrid funds also slowed, with monthly inflows dipping 6 per cent to ₹13,299 crore in November compared with ₹14,156 crore in the previous month.
Gold slows, ETFs gain momentum
Gold ETFs saw inflows of ₹3,742 crore in November, nearly half the ₹7,743 crore they received in October. Overall ETF inflows rose to ₹9,721 crore from ₹6,182 crore, while sectoral and thematic funds collected ₹1,865 crore, up from ₹1,366 crore a month earlier. Liquid funds continued to record outflows, but the pressure eased sharply to ₹14,050 crore compared with ₹89,375 crore in October.
The mutual fund industry’s total AUM for open-ended schemes reached ₹80.5 lakh crore. Equity AUM inched up as well, rising to ₹35.66 lakh crore from ₹35.39 lakh crore a month earlier.
(This is a developing story)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.