AMFI updates large, mid, and small-cap stock lists in July 2026: Which stocks climbed the ladder and which fell?

AMFI's latest market-cap categorisation, based on the average market capitalisation of listed companies during January–June 2026, has resulted in several changes across the large, mid and small-cap universe.
The revised classification is significant because mutual fund schemes are required to invest according to AMFI's categorisation while defining their investment universe.
According to Mata Securities, the market-cap thresholds have largely remained elevated despite moderation in average market capitalisation across segments.
“The large-cap cutoff has edged up to approximately ₹1,06,300 crore from ₹1,05,000 crore in January 2026. In contrast, the mid-cap cutoff has moderated slightly to around ₹33,500 crore from ₹34,700 crore,” Mata Securities said in a report.
Mata Securities also highlighted that average market capitalisation declined across all three segments in the latest review.
“The average large-cap market cap eased to ₹2,75,198 crore from ₹2,78,505 crore, while mid-caps moderated to ₹62,454 crore from ₹62,919 crore. The sharpest moderation was seen in small caps, where the category average fell to ₹1,806 crore from ₹1,889 crore,” the report noted.
The latest AMFI review saw several companies move up the market-cap ladder during the January–June 2026 period.
|Company
|Market Cap ( ₹ crore)
|Hindustan Copper
|52,824
|NLC India
|39,990
|AIA Engineering
|37,379
|Ajanta Pharma
|36,652
|Aster DM Healthcare
|34,943
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|33,742
*Data as on 30 June, 2026; Source: Value Research
Hindustan Copper, NLC India, and AIA Engineering are among the prominent stocks that have moved into the mid-cap category.
|Company
|Market Cap ( ₹ crore)
|BSE
|1,34,291
|Vodafone Idea
|1,23,358
|Hitachi Energy India
|1,21,538
|Jindal Steel
|1,19,288
|Indian Bank
|1,18,259
|Indus Towers
|1,13,369
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|1,12,113
|Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL)
|1,09,929
*Data as on 30 June, 2026; Source: Value Research
BSE, Vodafone Idea, and Hitachi Energy India have entered the large-cap universe.
The review also witnessed several companies move to lower market-cap categories.
|Company
|Market Cap ( ₹ crore)
|Bosch
|1,06,278
|Siemens Energy India
|1,06,265
|Hero MotoCorp
|1,06,193
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1,05,965
|LG Electronics India
|1,02,833
|Max Healthcare Institute
|99,174
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|98,569
|The Indian Hotels Company
|94,199
|Lodha Developers
|92,580
*Data as on 30 June, 2026; Source: Value Research
Bosch, Siemens Energy India, and Hero MotoCorp have slipped to the mid-cap from the large-cap category.
|Company
|Market Cap ( ₹ crore)
|Tata Investment Corporation
|33,335
|Hexaware Technologies
|32,737
|K.P.R. Mill
|31,798
|Jubilant FoodWorks
|31,408
|CRISIL
|31,192
|Global Health
|30,821
|PhysicsWallah
|30,702
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|30,450
|SJVN
|29,117
|Kaynes Technology India
|24,537
*Data as on 30 June, 2026; Source: Value Research
Tata Investment Corporation, Hexaware Technologies, and KPR Mill are among the companies that have moved into the small-cap segment.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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