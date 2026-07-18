AMFI updates large, mid, and small-cap stock lists in July 2026: Which stocks climbed the ladder and which fell?

AMFI's latest market-cap review has reshuffled several stocks across the large, mid and small-cap categories. While companies such as BSE, BHEL and Vodafone Idea moved up, others including Hero MotoCorp and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories slipped to lower categories based on average market capitalisation.

Sheetal Goel
Updated18 Jul 2026, 02:16 PM IST
AMFI market-cap rejig: Which stocks climbed the ladder and which fell? (AI-Generated Image)
AMFI market-cap rejig: Which stocks climbed the ladder and which fell? (AI-Generated Image)

AMFI's latest market-cap categorisation, based on the average market capitalisation of listed companies during January–June 2026, has resulted in several changes across the large, mid and small-cap universe.

The revised classification is significant because mutual fund schemes are required to invest according to AMFI's categorisation while defining their investment universe.

Large-cap cutoff inches higher

According to Mata Securities, the market-cap thresholds have largely remained elevated despite moderation in average market capitalisation across segments.

“The large-cap cutoff has edged up to approximately 1,06,300 crore from 1,05,000 crore in January 2026. In contrast, the mid-cap cutoff has moderated slightly to around 33,500 crore from 34,700 crore,” Mata Securities said in a report.

Average market capitalisation softens

Mata Securities also highlighted that average market capitalisation declined across all three segments in the latest review.

“The average large-cap market cap eased to 2,75,198 crore from 2,78,505 crore, while mid-caps moderated to 62,454 crore from 62,919 crore. The sharpest moderation was seen in small caps, where the category average fell to 1,806 crore from 1,889 crore,” the report noted.

Also Read | Nasdaq 100, Indian equities, gold, and real estate: The 20-year winner revealed

Stocks upgraded in AMFI's market-cap review

The latest AMFI review saw several companies move up the market-cap ladder during the January–June 2026 period.

Upgraded from Small-cap to Mid-cap

CompanyMarket Cap ( crore)
Hindustan Copper52,824
NLC India39,990
AIA Engineering37,379
Ajanta Pharma36,652
Aster DM Healthcare34,943
Sona BLW Precision Forgings33,742

*Data as on 30 June, 2026; Source: Value Research

Hindustan Copper, NLC India, and AIA Engineering are among the prominent stocks that have moved into the mid-cap category.

Upgraded from Mid-cap to Large-cap

CompanyMarket Cap ( crore)
BSE1,34,291
Vodafone Idea1,23,358
Hitachi Energy India1,21,538
Jindal Steel1,19,288
Indian Bank1,18,259
Indus Towers1,13,369
Billionbrains Garage Ventures1,12,113
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL)1,09,929

*Data as on 30 June, 2026; Source: Value Research

BSE, Vodafone Idea, and Hitachi Energy India have entered the large-cap universe.

Stocks downgraded in AMFI's market-cap review

The review also witnessed several companies move to lower market-cap categories.

Downgraded from Large-cap to Mid-cap

CompanyMarket Cap ( crore)
Bosch1,06,278
Siemens Energy India1,06,265
Hero MotoCorp1,06,193
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories1,05,965
LG Electronics India1,02,833
Max Healthcare Institute99,174
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders98,569
The Indian Hotels Company94,199
Lodha Developers92,580

*Data as on 30 June, 2026; Source: Value Research

Bosch, Siemens Energy India, and Hero MotoCorp have slipped to the mid-cap from the large-cap category.

Also Read | No large-cap fund reached Sharpe ratio of 1; mid and small caps outperformed

Downgraded from Mid-cap to Small-cap

CompanyMarket Cap ( crore)
Tata Investment Corporation33,335
Hexaware Technologies32,737
K.P.R. Mill31,798
Jubilant FoodWorks31,408
CRISIL31,192
Global Health30,821
PhysicsWallah30,702
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings30,450
SJVN29,117
Kaynes Technology India24,537

*Data as on 30 June, 2026; Source: Value Research

Tata Investment Corporation, Hexaware Technologies, and KPR Mill are among the companies that have moved into the small-cap segment.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Mutual FundsMarket CapitalisationAMFI
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