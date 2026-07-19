AMFI's Mutual Funds Sahi Hai shares a list of dos and don'ts for investors to avoid online frauds

With online investment frauds becoming increasingly common, “Mutual Funds Sahi Hai”, an investor education initiative by AMFI, has shared a post on X urging investors to stay vigilant and follow basic safety measures to protect their mutual fund investments from online frauds.
The post highlighted that frauds can often appear ordinary and may begin with an OTP request, a suspicious link, or a random document that you are asked to sign.
Here are the key dos and don’ts to protect your investments from fraud.
The post outlined several steps that investors can take to reduce the risk of fraud and keep their mutual fund investments secure.
The post also mentioned several practices that investors should avoid while managing their mutual fund investments.
It also reminded investors that AMCs and RTAs do not ask investors for OTPs or passwords, and any such request can be treated as a warning sign of a potential scam.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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