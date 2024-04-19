We share tips to help investors spot the difference between a fake video and a genuine one.

A few days after National Stock Exchange's managing director (MD) and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan's deep fake video wherein he is seen recommending stock went viral, BSE's MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy's video is also doing rounds on the social media.

Mr Ramamurthy has clarified that he does not initiate or endorse any such communication via social media platforms, including Facebook.

The stock exchange has released a statement saying that the exchange employees are not permitted to give stock recommendations.

Here we share some tips to help investors spot the difference between fake video and a genuine one. So, before you start investing in a stock based on the recommendation, make sure of the following:

Make note of the following before you trust a video 1. Platform on which video is shared: First and foremost, investors should check the platform on which the video is shared. If the platform is credible and trustworthy, then it is fine, otherwise you have all the reason to get suspicious.

For instance, when a company’s CEO is seen speaking in a press conference about the company he leads is more credible vis-à-vis a standalone video of a CEO speaking on unrelated stock.

2. Widely circulated on a news portal or sent through a feed: When it is a genuine video, the chances are that the person concerned has shared the same on his official handle or via Instagram story. On the other hand, some obscure website sharing video of an important person has lower chances of credibility.

3. Does it set the alarm bells ringing: When you watch a video or read a blog post, there could be something which is just off. For instance, in a video the words spoken may not be in sync with the speech delivery, or it could be too good to be true. For instance, Sachin Tendulkar speaking about an app, or the top boss of a stock exchange speaking on an individual stock are events that are hard to believe in an ideal world.

4. A Google search does the trick: Whenever a deep fake video is circulated, the news of the video goes viral, so a simple Google search will tell you that the video is fake.



