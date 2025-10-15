Amid Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance battle, here’s what mistakes to avoid, and how to craft an error-free will

The inheritance battle over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore empire has played out as a courtroom drama, complete with allegations of forgery, accusations of a fake will, arguments over the metadata information and blasting of ‘glaring errors’ in the document.

Addressing the Delhi High Court on 14 October, senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani alleged that Kapur’s will was a forgery as it wrongly referred to the testator – the person who made the will – as female as many as four times. Jethmalani is representing Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, children of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, and the former wife of the late Sona Comstar chief.

He also claimed that the will contained “bloopers” that were “very uncharacteristic” of Sunjay Kapur and also cited digital evidence for his allegations, claiming that the will originated from the device of one Nitin Sharma, who had no official association with Sunjay Kapur.

Amid all this, we take a look at what mistakes you must avoid while undertaking estate planning. Here are things to keep in mind while crafting your will, how to ensure an error-free document, the importance of metadata in digital wills, and steps to ensure the validity of your will.

Why is it important to have an error-free will? According to Harpreet Oberoi, Advocate, Founding Partner of Jotwani Associates, a will is one of the most sensitive and legally significant documents an individual executes, and even small errors can create prolonged disputes.

“A will can be challenged or even dismissed if errors or irregularities cast doubt on its authenticity or clarity,” she said, adding that when the language is ambiguous or the execution is defective, “it creates grounds for legal challenge”.

Some of the more common grounds for contesting a will are forgery or fraud. “If any party can establish that the signature was forged, or the document was tampered with, the court may declare the will invalid,” she said. Oberoi added that while the burden of proof rests on the party contesting the will, “any ambiguity or procedural lapse significantly weakens the document’s defensibility”.

Aishwarya Bedekar, Associate Partner at Solomon & Co. agreed that while a will “can be contested based on textual errors and there are instances where a bequest in the Will can be declared as void if it does not stand the test of relevant laws, but a Will cannot be simply dismissed based on errors in text.”

Bedekar observed that a court will look into the intention of the testator and if this is clear from reading the entire Will, then minor textual errors may not simply dismiss a Will.

What are common mistakes to avoid while crafting your will? Oberoi outlines the commonly overlooked issues—witness selection, clarity on superseding earlier wills, and optional registration—that testators can use to significantly strengthen their wills and reduce the risk of future legal challenges.

Language of chief importance Oberoi noted that one of the most common mistakes is the use of ambiguous or vague language, which can make the testator’s intent unclear. “Beneficiaries should be named with precision rather than using generic terms like ‘my children’ or ‘my family’, which may create confusion and competing claims,” she said.

Update periodically Another frequent oversight, as per her, is not updating the will periodically. “Life events such as marriage, divorce, birth of children, or acquisition of new assets should ideally trigger a review of the will. Outdated wills often leave out critical beneficiaries or assets, leading to avoidable disputes among legal heirs,” she noted.

Witnesses are integral; choose wisely She also emphasised the choice and role of the witnesses, as required (two) under the Indian Succession Act, 1925, terming it as a “particularly crucial procedural aspect”.

“A will must be attested by at least two witnesses. While it is not mandatory to register a will, selecting credible and reliable witnesses is extremely important. At least one witness may need to testify after the testator’s passing to prove the will’s validity in court. Witnesses should ideally be individuals who have no direct interest in the estate to avoid conflicts of interest,” she added.

Clearly identify your ‘last’ will This issue crops up when one has created wills at different points in life. Oberoi noted that people often neglect giving clarity when multiple wills exist. “If someone has made more than one will during their lifetime, the last will should explicitly state that ‘all previous wills and codicils made by me from time to time are hereby revoked and superseded by this will’. This clear statement helps avoid confusion or legal wrangling over which will is the operative document,” she advised.

Not mandatory, but register your will Acknowledging that it is not legally mandatory to register your will, Oberoi still suggests taking the extra step because “a registered will carries a stronger presumption of authenticity and is less susceptible to being contested”.

Include a residuary clause One aspect often forgotten is specifying who gets the assets not individually identified in a will. For this, Oberoi suggests including residuary clauses that cover assets acquired after the will is made so that parts of the estate are not left without clear instructions.

Comply with legal requirements Oberoi added that one must comply with all legal formalities. “Improper attestation, lack of witness signatures, or missing pages can severely compromise the will’s validity. To ensure legal certainty, it is best to draft the will with professional legal assistance, use clear language, ensure proper execution, and keep records of the signing process,” she advised.

How to ensure you avoid these mistakes in your will? The most effective way to avoid errors is through professional legal drafting and periodic review. Engaging an experienced estate planning lawyer ensures that the document meets all legal formalities, uses unambiguous language, and addresses contingencies.

A comprehensive inventory of assets—movable, immovable, financial, and digital—is critical.

Further, the will should clearly identify beneficiaries and executors, specify shares or percentages, and include fallback provisions in case a beneficiary predeceases the testator.

Witnessing must comply with the legal requirements: at least two witnesses (not beneficiaries), signing in the presence of the testator, and ideally maintaining a record of the signing. Regular updates and codicils, if needed, help keep the document current and enforceable.

For those leaving digital wills: How important is the metadata? According to Oberoi, metadata plays a crucial role in establishing authenticity as Courts are increasingly examining it to verify whether the testator actually authored or approved the digital document, and whether it was tampered with later.

“Metadata—such as timestamps, IP addresses, document version history, and digital signatures—can serve as forensic evidence in case the will’s validity is challenged,” she noted.

Thus, incorporating secure and traceable metadata safeguards the integrity and evidentiary strength of such wills, she added.

