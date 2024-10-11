Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: A sneak peak into Big B’s luxury, assets, investments as he turns 82

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's most celebrated actors, turns 82 today. Big B, as he is fondly called, has a significant net worth built from his long-standing career in Bollywood and various investments.
Based on Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s affidavit data, compiled by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), here is a simplified breakdown of his wealth and assets, including properties, investments and liabilities.
Amitabh Bachchan’s real estate portfolio is particularly remarkable. His iconic residence in Juhu, Mumbai, Prateeksha, is valued at ₹40 crore. Another prized possession, Janak, located in the same area, is valued at ₹50 crore.
He co-owns a property in Juhu’s Kapol Housing Society with his son Abhishek Bachchan, worth ₹45 crore. To add to his portfolio, Bachchan owns flats in Oberoi Seven in Goregaon, Mumbai, valued at ₹20 crore and ₹9.5 crore, respectively.
Outside Mumbai, he holds agricultural land in Pawna, and Pune, valued at ₹1 crore each, totalling ₹3 crore for three parcels of land. His international real estate interests include a villa in Brignogan Plage, France, worth ₹2.87 crore.
Altogether, Amitabh Bachchan’s real estate holdings exceed ₹200 crore, spread across prime locations in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, and even France.
Bachchan owns a fleet of high-end luxury cars collectively valued at over ₹20 crore. His car collection includes some of the world’s most luxurious vehicles, such as a Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹3 crore, a Mercedes Benz GL 63 AMG valued at ₹2.12 crore, a Range Rover 4.4D AB LWB priced at ₹3.76 crore and a Porsche Cayman worth ₹61 lakh.
Amitabh Bachchan’s investments in precious metals and jewellery also contribute significantly to his wealth. His jewellery collection alone is valued at ₹28.91 crore.
His investments in gold are worth ₹2.09 crore and silver articles add another ₹5.30 crore to his portfolio. The combined value of these assets totals around ₹36.3 crore.
His other valuable assets include expensive paintings worth ₹4.40 crore, a watch collection valued at ₹3.40 crore, and furniture and fixtures worth ₹1.66 crore. These household and personal assets add up to around ₹10 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan’s investments in shares of various companies are worth ₹97 crore, reflecting his strong presence in the business world.
Bachchan also carries liabilities. His vehicle loans from the Bank of India amount to ₹2.91 crore while his personal loans include ₹5 crore from Hindustan Financial Services and a ₹10.20 crore loan from Saraswati Creations. His total liabilities are over ₹18 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan’s movable assets are worth over ₹471 crore and immovable assets more than ₹332 crore. the combined total assets of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are worth over ₹1,001 crore.
