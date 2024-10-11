Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: A sneak peak into Big B's luxury, assets, investments as he turns 82

Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: A sneak peak into Big B’s luxury, assets, investments as he turns 82

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Amitabh Bachchan turns 82 today. He boasts a massive net worth from his Bollywood career and investments. His real estate holdings, including properties in Mumbai and France, exceed 200 crore. 

Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: A sneak-peak into Big B’s luxury, assets, investments as he turns 82 (AP Photo/Gautam Singh/FILE)

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's most celebrated actors, turns 82 today. Big B, as he is fondly called, has a significant net worth built from his long-standing career in Bollywood and various investments.

Based on Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s affidavit data, compiled by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), here is a simplified breakdown of his wealth and assets, including properties, investments and liabilities.

Amitabh Bachchan’s real estate portfolio is particularly remarkable. His iconic residence in Juhu, Mumbai, Prateeksha, is valued at 40 crore. Another prized possession, Janak, located in the same area, is valued at 50 crore.

He co-owns a property in Juhu’s Kapol Housing Society with his son Abhishek Bachchan, worth 45 crore. To add to his portfolio, Bachchan owns flats in Oberoi Seven in Goregaon, Mumbai, valued at 20 crore and 9.5 crore, respectively.

Outside Mumbai, he holds agricultural land in Pawna, and Pune, valued at 1 crore each, totalling 3 crore for three parcels of land. His international real estate interests include a villa in Brignogan Plage, France, worth 2.87 crore.

Altogether, Amitabh Bachchan’s real estate holdings exceed 200 crore, spread across prime locations in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, and even France.

Bachchan owns a fleet of high-end luxury cars collectively valued at over 20 crore. His car collection includes some of the world’s most luxurious vehicles, such as a Rolls Royce Phantom worth 3 crore, a Mercedes Benz GL 63 AMG valued at 2.12 crore, a Range Rover 4.4D AB LWB priced at 3.76 crore and a Porsche Cayman worth 61 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan’s investments in precious metals and jewellery also contribute significantly to his wealth. His jewellery collection alone is valued at 28.91 crore.

His investments in gold are worth 2.09 crore and silver articles add another 5.30 crore to his portfolio. The combined value of these assets totals around 36.3 crore.

His other valuable assets include expensive paintings worth 4.40 crore, a watch collection valued at 3.40 crore, and furniture and fixtures worth 1.66 crore. These household and personal assets add up to around 10 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s investments in shares of various companies are worth 97 crore, reflecting his strong presence in the business world.

Bachchan also carries liabilities. His vehicle loans from the Bank of India amount to 2.91 crore while his personal loans include 5 crore from Hindustan Financial Services and a 10.20 crore loan from Saraswati Creations. His total liabilities are over 18 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth

Amitabh Bachchan’s movable assets are worth over 471 crore and immovable assets more than 332 crore. the combined total assets of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are worth over 1,001 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
