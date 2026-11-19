Even some of Bollywood's biggest families are not immune to property disputes. The latest case involving Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's family has brought the issue into focus, with his sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, reportedly raising questions over the ownership of the iconic Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, and a gift deed involving his wife, Jaya Bachchan.
The dispute offers important lessons for homebuyers on property ownership, documentation, and the legal validity of transfer deeds.
According to multiple media reports, Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, has a history dating back to 1982. Originally known as Mansa, the approximately 10,000-square-foot property belonged to film producer N.C. Sippy. It was given to Amitabh Bachchan as remuneration for his role in the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.
The actor later sold the property but bought it back at a considerably higher price at Jaya Bachchan's suggestion, subsequently renaming it Jalsa. The property was later associated with a 1993 gift deed through which its ownership was transferred from Ramola Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, to Jaya Bachchan.
The matter resurfaced in November 2026 after Ramola challenged the gift deed, alleging that the transfer took place without her knowledge or consent.
She alleges that the deed was prepared on plain paper without stamp duty or witnesses' signatures and subsequently regularised under Maharashtra's Abhay Yojana scheme. It was registered 13 years after its execution.
There is also a discrepancy between ownership records. While Kapol Housing Society records identify Jaya as the owner, the Maharashtra government's Property Card continues to carry Ramola's name.
The dispute has reached the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri, Mumbai. No final decision has been reported on the validity of the gift deed or the competing ownership claims. The property is currently estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore.
Amitraj Kaushal, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, said Ramola Bachchan alleges that the gift deed was executed on plain paper, without stamp duty or witness signatures. While the Maharashtra government's property card continues to carry her name, the housing society's records identify Jaya Bachchan as the owner. Media reports do not explain how Ramola's name was entered in the government records.
Kaushal clarified that a property card is a revenue record and does not, by itself, establish ownership. The final decision on the property's title rests with a civil court, not the society's registrar.
Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris, said the crucial question is whether the 1993 transfer was validly executed, stamped and registered, with clear consent and a complete chain of ownership documents.
Razvi suggested the following checks for homebuyers:
Additionally, Suman Kumar Jha, Founding & Managing Partner at Corp Legex, advised buyers to examine inheritance rights, wills and succession documents, and verify sanctioned building plans, occupancy certificates and applicable RERA registration.
Kaushal also advised existing homeowners to trace their title chain back at least 30 years, ensure transfer deeds are registered, and stamp duty is paid.
While executing or receiving a gift deed, buyers should check its registration, the presence of two attesting witnesses, and the donee's acceptance. They should also match names across the property card, society records and tax receipts, he added.
Disclaimer: The case details are based on media reports. Homebuyers should consult qualified legal advisers before making property-related decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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