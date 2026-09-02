Amnesty Scheme 2026: EPFO reaches out to ICAI and Income Tax Department to identify eligible trusts

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is identifying provident fund (PF) trusts that could benefit from a one-time amnesty scheme, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment on Wednesday.
The scheme is aimed at PF trusts that have been recognised under the Income Tax Act but do not have a formal exemption order under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPF&MP) Act, 1952, or the Code on Social Security, 2020.
“EPFO is making all-out efforts to ensure that prospective applicants are properly made aware of the Amnesty provisions, and through its field offices, are properly guided in the entire process,” according to the release.
It has reached out to professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), whose members (CAs) audit several establishments and may be able to identify PF trusts that could qualify for the Amnesty Scheme.
EPFO has requested ICAI to circulate the amnesty provisions among its members to encourage eligible PF trusts to avail the scheme.
As part of its outreach efforts, EPFO field offices, including the Zonal Offices in Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata, have also conducted seminars and workshops with stakeholders.
EPFO has reached out to the Income Tax Department seeking details of PF trusts recognised under the Income Tax Act. It has requested the department to undertake a corresponding check of an establishment’s EPF coverage and exemption status under the EPF&MP Act, 1952 or the Code on Social Security, 2020, before granting recognition under the Income Tax Act.
It has also sought the withdrawal of existing recognition of PF trusts that do not have a formal exemption order from EPFO.
The amnesty provisions were introduced in the EPF Scheme, 2026, notified on 29 June 2026. The scheme gives eligible PF trusts a one-time opportunity to regularise their exemption status retrospectively.
In simple terms, some establishments have PF trusts that were recognised for income-tax purposes but did not have a formal exemption order under the EPF law.
The scheme is available for six months from the date of notification, until 28 December 2026.
The key benefit is retrospective regularisation. The trust's exemption status can be regularised from the inception of the trust up to the applicable cut-off date.
This means that eligible PF trusts can get their exemption status regularised for the past period as well.
The scheme also provides relief from certain requirements under the Code on Social Security, 2020, including:
There is also relief from certain past legal proceedings. Pending assessments relating to dues, damages and interest can be withdrawn and abated if the prescribed conditions are met, including that members received contributions and interest at rates at least equal to the statutory rates.
The amnesty is primarily aimed at employers and PF trusts, not individual employees.
For employees, regularising the trust's status can provide greater regulatory clarity around the PF arrangement through which their retirement savings are managed. Its main purpose is to resolve the historical exemption and compliance status of eligible PF trusts.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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