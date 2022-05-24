An angel investor’s investment plans that saw 8X markup

Even as Jadhav is focused on building Raise, he invests a very large chunk of his personal portfolio in other startups. “Some of the recent ones that are already in the public domain include WintWealth, OneCode, Stoa School, GrayQuest, Zeda, Junio, and ePlane Company. What matters most to me is how disciplined the founders are and their passion for work, besides of course their product and go-to-market. I have even invested in Raise Financial in a personal capacity along with our investors; it’s important to have skin in the game," Jadhav told Mint. This, though, was a recent shift. “I believe angel investments are very risky and I stayed away from that for a very long time. I started investing in startups some 18-24 months back and my current portfolio has more than 25 angel investments. I end up doing 2-3 investments every quarter. Being connected with the startupand tech ecosystem helps here," he said.