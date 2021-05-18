As the second covid wave makes its way through India, Mint speaks to people across the country on how they are saving, spending and coping financially with the pandemic. Sharad Kumar, a 54-year-old Mumbai resident, runs his own architecture firm. Bogged down by covid-related restrictions over the past one year, Kumar says that he along with his daughter and wife will look to go on a holiday binge once things improve.

How have your saving and investment habits changed after covid?

After covid, we have become more conservative about spending, but at the same time we are also trying to change the way we invest what we have saved till now. We are looking at more productive avenues and greater balance in our investment outlook.

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

There weren’t many conversations about money in my family. There were more literary conversations as both my parents were lecturers.

When did you realize you want to become an entrepreneur?

Right at the start of my career, because when I finished training, I realized that the kind of architecture and quality of work that I wanted to do wasn’t available with most firms. So, there was a level of dissatisfaction in working with them because of which I quit within six months and started my entrepreneurial journey.

I became financially responsible at the age of 27 when I was completely able to support myself.

How did you go about managing your money when you started your business and what changes did you undergo over the years?

I was bad at managing money at first. There wasn’t much issue in making money because we were good at what we were doing, but initially our investments were mostly limited to fixed deposits (FDs) and insurance because growing up I didn’t have exposure to any other instruments. What we slowly realized over the years is that there were far more productive and better multipliers of our money. I also changed the way we looked at insurance. Most of our insurance needs were met by one-time unit-linked insurance policies (Ulips), which were considered great by most experts at that time. We eventually took money out of deposits and started deploying it in equity.

Then we started looking at mutual funds and started getting more balance in our asset allocation, and then started allocating money to fixed deposits, debt funds, growth funds, equity and company FDs. Then gold ETFs came into the picture and now we are reasonably well-diversified and better suited to meet market challenges.

What kind of insurance cover do you have?

I have a life insurance cover of around ₹1.5 crore and around ₹40-50 lakh for my wife.

How are you investing to meet your goals?

As the goal of having a new house developed recently, we don’t have a specific investment towards this goal, but the strategy is to sell the old property and buy a new one. What we are looking for is a way to manage the required bridge finance. For our binge holidaying, the strategy is to use MF returns. For our daughter’s education, we have set aside a portion of our investments, but we don’t have the full asset allocation as yet.

Expert Speak | The investor should explore debt mutual fund space more

The investor is well-versed with investment options and uses them well to diversify," says Kirtan Shah, chief financial planner at Sykes and Ray Equities (I) Ltd. “The only suggestion I would have for the investor is to explore the debt mutual fund space more. It is more liquid, manages reinvestment risk well, offers better diversification and can generate better tax-efficient returns over bank and corporate fixed deposits (FDs)."

“The only risk cover product an investor needs in life insurance is term insurance. Investors should have at least 10 times their annual income as sum assured. They should also keep reviewing it with an increase in their income. Investors need to be covered only up to their retirement and hence don’t opt for insurance up to 75-80 years. Regular premium works out to be much better than other offerings like single premium, etc," he adds.

Buying a house: The most tax-effective way is to sell real estate and buy a new one within three years to save capital gains generated in the old real estate investment.

Holidays: Any of the new FDs coming up for maturity can be used for this goal as interest rates are extremely low and it’s not the right time to lock into another FD.

Daughter’s education: An SIP towards the same would be the best way to attain the goal.

