An architect handles the impact of the lockdown on ongoing projects

I was bad at managing money at first. There wasn’t much issue in making money because we were good at what we were doing, but initially our investments were mostly limited to fixed deposits (FDs) and insurance because growing up I didn’t have exposure to any other instruments. What we slowly realized over the years is that there were far more productive and better multipliers of our money. I also changed the way we looked at insurance. Most of our insurance needs were met by one-time unit-linked insurance policies (Ulips), which were considered great by most experts at that time. We eventually took money out of deposits and started deploying it in equity.

