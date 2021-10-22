Canada is one of the cherished destinations for international students and is favoured by Indians in particular. The country is home to one of the largest international student populations in the world owing to the quality of education offered, affordable tuition and the friendliness towards foreign students. Professionals and postgraduate students opt for Canada over other countries for their higher studies owing to the stellar job opportunities and prospects.

For students who are planning to study in Canada, here is an exhaustive guide. While students might be tempted to try for the ‘top 10’ colleges, keep in mind that the best faculty and facilities for each course or subject might be spread across different universities, and at times might not be in a ‘top’ university.

Tuition in Canada

Tuition in Canada depends on factors like whether you are a full-time or part-time student, whether you opt for a single or combined course, how many courses you choose for the same subject, the term you are opting for (winter, fall, etc.) and the year (there is usually a 1% hike in tuition every year; as per the statement of the University of British Columbia, the fees will increase by 2-5% for international students every academic year).

The fee is usually less for postgraduate studies than for graduate courses in Canada. The tuition for undergraduate courses is based on the rankings of the college or university and the course you have gotten admission for.

The tuition fee for a large share of masters courses is usually around Canadian dollars (CAD) 17,000-25,000 (around ₹10-15 lakh). For top universities like the University of Toronto, the tuition will be CAD 62,840 (about ₹37 lakh). For universities like Ottawa and Dalhousie, the fees will be much lesser.

If you wish to pursue an MBA, the course will be costlier. This is a global phenomenon and top universities around the world charge higher for MBA. Tuition for international students for an MBA course in Canada will range from CAD 24,150 to 66,210 (around ₹14-38 lakh).

Living expenses

International students have two options for accommodation—on-campus or off-campus. An on-campus stay would cost CAD 8,000-10,000 (about ₹5-6 lakh) per year. However, shared accommodation costs much less—CAD 400 to 700 (around ₹25,000-42, 000) per month based on the location and time of the year. In major cities, the expenses can shoot up to CAD 1,000-2,000 ( ₹60,000-120,000) per month. International students who wish to live off-campus can share accommodation with fellow students in the vicinity of the campus. Depending on the types of rooms and apartments, the charges will vary from CAD 5,000 to 10,000(~ ₹5-6 lakh) per annum. The accommodation cost will be higher in cities like Toronto and Montreal.

Off-campus stay also includes shared as well as single apartments, homestays, etc. Students can live with families as paying guests or opt for lodging facilities like dormitories and townhouses that are offered to students who stay near the campus premises. International students have the option of working part-time jobs according to their study permit, though it may be difficult to find jobs during the pandemic.

Work visa options

Students pursuing full-time courses are allowed to work part-time for up to 20 hours a week off-campus. They can work full-time during holidays and regularly scheduled breaks. Students could also try to apply for a post-graduate work permit (PGWP) once they complete a course at a Canadian institution.

Travel restrictions

There are two requirements that the Canadian government has put down for international students:

You must have a valid study permit or a letter of introduction that shows you were approved for a study permit.

You must be attending a designated learning institution (DLI) with a covid-19 readiness plan approved by its province or territory.

The Canadian government accepts Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty, Moderna Spikevax, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/Covishield, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson as valid vaccines. Even if you are fully vaccinated, the government insists on a 14-day quarantine.

Ajesh Raj is co-founder & CEO of Edumpus.

