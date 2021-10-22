An exhaustive guide for Indian students who want to study in Canada

Living expenses

International students have two options for accommodation—on-campus or off-campus. An on-campus stay would cost CAD 8,000-10,000 (about ₹5-6 lakh) per year. However, shared accommodation costs much less—CAD 400 to 700 (around ₹25,000-42, 000) per month based on the location and time of the year. In major cities, the expenses can shoot up to CAD 1,000-2,000 ( ₹60,000-120,000) per month. International students who wish to live off-campus can share accommodation with fellow students in the vicinity of the campus. Depending on the types of rooms and apartments, the charges will vary from CAD 5,000 to 10,000(~ ₹5-6 lakh) per annum. The accommodation cost will be higher in cities like Toronto and Montreal.