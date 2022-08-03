An income tax refund is not free money4 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:31 PM IST
- A tax refund is just your hard-earned money being returned by the tax dept to you
A total of 58.3 million income tax returns have been filed in assessment year 2022-23 up to 31 July. In assessment year 2022-23, returns for the income earned during the financial year 2021-22 are to be filed. Interestingly, 7.24 million or around one-eighth of the total returns were filed on 31 July, the last day for filing. In fact, a press release put out by the ministry of finance on 1 August pointed out: “The e-filing portal…set… benchmarks on 31st July, 2022 including - highest per second rate of ITR filing: 570 (at 4:29:30 pm), highest per minute rate of ITR filing: 9,573 (at 7:44 pm), and the highest per hour rate of ITR filing: 5,17,030, between 5 PM to 6 PM."