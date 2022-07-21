Customer service is something in the MF industry where there is scope for a lot of improvement. But having said that, I can affirm that ours is one of the best platforms for customer support. The reason why this is so because a majority of customer service queries come when a customer doesn’t know what happened to his transaction. What happens on MFU is similar to how it happens on Amazon or Flipkart – when you order something, they will tell you that it has been packed, shipped, etc. So, we have a transparent transactional lifecycle for the investor and he can see the time and date when he initiated the transaction, when he made the payment, whether it has gone to the payment aggregator and from there to the AMC and so on. So, 50% of our queries get filtered out.