My son who is a non-resident Indian (NRI) and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder is thinking of buying a house in his resident country. Is it necessary for him to show this in his income tax return (ITR) in India? If, yes then in which form?

(Query answered by Sonu Iyer is tax partner and people advisory services leader, EY India)

Under India's income tax laws, all foreign assets must be reported in the India ITR if the individual qualifies as “resident and ordinarily resident" of the country during the relevant financial year. Also, the income earned from such foreign assets during the relevant financial year along with the nature of income and head of income under which such income has been offered to tax in the India ITR needs to be reported in relation to each foreign asset.

Foreign assets to be reported include foreign bank accounts, financial interests, immovable property, accounts in which individual has signing authority, trusts, any other capital asset held by the individual outside India. One has to be very careful in reporting foreign assets or income in India Income-tax Return. Any omission or inaccurate particulars may invite additional taxes, interest and penal consequences under Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Assuming your son does not qualify as “Resident and Ordinarily Resident" of India during the relevant financial year, he is not required to report the house outside India in the India Income-tax Return. If your son qualifies as “Resident and Ordinarily Resident", he may choose income-tax return form either ITR-2 (if no business income) or ITR-3 (if business income) to report foreign assets and foreign income in the India income-tax return.

