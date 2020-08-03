An NRI can file ITR and claim credit or refund due out of tax deducted in India

Your share in the capital gains shall be taxable in your hands. Even though you are an NRI, such a sale must be reported in your income tax return (ITR) in India. In case you do not want to pay tax on these capital gains, you’ll have to invest them in a property in India or invest through other means as per the rules applicable for claiming exemption on capital gains from the sale of a property. Note that there is no tax implication for you or for your brother to whom you plan to gift this some of the money. Additionally, since you are a tax resident of another country, you’ll have to comply with local tax regulations with respect to the sale of the property.