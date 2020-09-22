An off-the-shelf box of financial products needed

The big struggle for investors wanting to on-board market-linked products is the inability to choose products that work for them. With 36 categories (and growing), a first-time investor into mutual funds is frozen by the choice. To a gold and FD investor, the complexity of deciding on the over 2,000 schemes and even larger options within the schemes is truly impossible. They take the easy way out and look at the last year’s returns and mostly have poor outcomes. An easier on-boarding would be to provide generics that take away the fund manager risk (the risk of the fund manager under-performing the benchmark) and give just the basic no-frills product. This would include: a zero-credit risk, high-liquidity liquid fund aimed at investors who want an alternate to the savings deposit; a very low-credit risk, low-duration, high-liquidity ultra short-term debt fund for investors who want to substitute a bank FD; a broad market index fund (Sensex and Nifty 50), a mid-cap index fund and a small-cap index fund. The indices must be defined by the regulator that will make funds that track it eligible to enter the box. Thresholds on expense ratios and tracking errors will only allow funds that qualify on an ongoing basis to enter. Of course, the regulator needs to engage with the ministry of finance to allow investors to move from a fund that falls out of the box to a fund that enters as some of the cost and other parameters change, without a tax impact.