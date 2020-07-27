An ROR must file income tax return inIndia if he or she holds any foreign asset

In your case, the obligation to file ITR and pay taxes will depend on the quantum of taxable income in India and the residential status. You can file your India ITR and pay India income tax online. Given your sources of income, you may file India ITR in ITR-1 if you have rental income from one house property and agricultural income is up to ₹5,000, subject to other conditions such as whether or not you qualify as ROR, your total income is up to ₹50 lakh, you are not a director in a company, you have not invested in unlisted equity shares, you don’t have foreign asset or income. If you have rental income from more than one house property or agricultural income exceeds ₹5,000, you may use ITR-2.