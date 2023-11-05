An SIP of ₹10,000 in this mutual fund would have grown to ₹2.1 crore in 21 years
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund has delivered a 17.5 percent return on SIPs in the past 21 years. If someone were investing regularly at the rate of ₹10,000 every month, the investment would have grown to ₹2.1 crore by investing only ₹25.2 lakh
Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors are expected to weigh a number of pros and cons, and rightly so! They tend to consider a number of factors such as the category of scheme, reputation of the fund house, macro-economic condition, and the scheme’s historical returns, among other factors.