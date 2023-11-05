Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme , investors are expected to weigh a number of pros and cons, and rightly so! They tend to consider a number of factors such as the category of scheme , reputation of the fund house, macro-economic condition, and the scheme’s historical returns, among other factors.

Here, we give a lowdown on the ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund, which has completed 21 years of its existence. The scheme has an AUM of ₹24,060 crore that accounts for nearly 57 percent of the total AUM in the multi asset allocation category.

Historical returns

A lumpsum investment of ₹one lakh in the scheme at the time of inception (October 31, 2002) would have grown to ₹54.9 lakh as on Sept 30 at a CAGR of 21 percent.

On the other hand, a similar investment in the scheme’s benchmark would have yielded approximately ₹25.7 lakh i.e., CAGR of 16 percent.

Tenor CAGR (%) Current Value of ₹ 1 lakh investment (Rs) 1 22.71 1.22 lakh 3 29.18 2.15 lakh 5 16.46 2.14 lakh SI 21.10 54.91 lakh

(Source: Value Research; Returns as on Sept 30, 2023)

In terms of the SIP (systematic investment plan) performance, a monthly investment of ₹10,000 via SIP since the inception would have grown to ₹2.1 crore by making an investment of ₹25.2 lakh i.e., a CAGR of 17.5 percent.

Tenor Investment (Rs) Market Value (Rs) 1 year 1.2 lakh 1.34 lakh 3-years 3.6 lakh 4.94 lakh 5-years 6 lakh 10 lakh 7-years 8.4 lakh 15.6 lakh 10 years 12 lakh 27.36 lakh 15 years 18 lakh 64.58 lakh SI 25.2 lakh 2.1 crore

As we can see from the table above, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this scheme would have grown to ₹1.34 lakh in one year. In three years, the investment would have grown to ₹4.94 lakh by making an investment of ₹3.6 lakh in 36 months.

Likewise, if the SIPs continued for 10 years, the total investment would have grown to ₹27.36 lakh by making a total contribution of ₹12 lakh. In 15 years, the investment would have risen to ₹64.58 lakh.

In the past 21 years i.e., since the fund's inception, the total investment would have grown to ₹2.1 crore by making an investment of ₹25.2 lakh.

