Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors are expected to weigh a number of pros and cons, and rightly so! They tend to consider a number of factors such as the category of scheme, reputation of the fund house, macro-economic condition, and the scheme’s historical returns, among other factors.
Here, we give a lowdown on the ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund, which has completed 21 years of its existence. The scheme has an AUM of ₹24,060 crore that accounts for nearly 57 percent of the total AUM in the multi asset allocation category.
Historical returns
A lumpsum investment of ₹one lakh in the scheme at the time of inception (October 31, 2002) would have grown to ₹54.9 lakh as on Sept 30 at a CAGR of 21 percent.
On the other hand, a similar investment in the scheme’s benchmark would have yielded approximately ₹25.7 lakh i.e., CAGR of 16 percent.
|Tenor
|CAGR (%)
|Current Value of ₹1 lakh investment (Rs)
|1
|22.71
|1.22 lakh
|3
|29.18
|2.15 lakh
|5
|16.46
|2.14 lakh
|SI
|21.10
|54.91 lakh
(Source: Value Research; Returns as on Sept 30, 2023)
In terms of the SIP (systematic investment plan) performance, a monthly investment of ₹10,000 via SIP since the inception would have grown to ₹2.1 crore by making an investment of ₹25.2 lakh i.e., a CAGR of 17.5 percent.
|Tenor
|Investment (Rs)
|Market Value (Rs)
|1 year
|1.2 lakh
|1.34 lakh
|3-years
|3.6 lakh
|4.94 lakh
|5-years
|6 lakh
|10 lakh
|7-years
|8.4 lakh
|15.6 lakh
|10 years
|12 lakh
|27.36 lakh
|15 years
|18 lakh
|64.58 lakh
|SI
|25.2 lakh
|2.1 crore
As we can see from the table above, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this scheme would have grown to ₹1.34 lakh in one year. In three years, the investment would have grown to ₹4.94 lakh by making an investment of ₹3.6 lakh in 36 months.
Likewise, if the SIPs continued for 10 years, the total investment would have grown to ₹27.36 lakh by making a total contribution of ₹12 lakh. In 15 years, the investment would have risen to ₹64.58 lakh.
In the past 21 years i.e., since the fund's inception, the total investment would have grown to ₹2.1 crore by making an investment of ₹25.2 lakh.
