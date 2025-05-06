SIP of ₹10,000 in this scheme since inception in 1997 would have grown to ₹92 lakh now. Check how

Before you invest in a mutual fund scheme, it is quite normal to first review the past returns of that scheme. Although past returns are not guaranteed, they tend to give an indication of the future returns.

Here, we take a case study of DSP Flexi Cap Fund to see how much this scheme could have generated by investing via an SIP.

This is a randomly picked scheme and we are using it only to demonstrate the return a mutual fund scheme can deliver over a long period of time. This scheme was launched on April 29, 1997. Its total asset size is ₹11,154 crore, as on March 31, 2025.

These are the returns delivered by this scheme on its SIP amounting to ₹10,000.

Tenure Corpus (Rs) Investment made (Rs) 1 year 1.30 lakh 1.2 lakh 3 years 4.73 lakh 3.6 lakh 5 years 9.26 lakh 6 lakh 10 years 27,13,352 12 lakh Inception 92,75,704 33.60 lakh

As we can see in the table above, if someone had invested ₹10,000 via SIP into this scheme, it would have grown to ₹1.30 lakh, giving a return of 16.95 percent.

DSP Flexi Cap Fund Likewise, if the SIP continued for a period of three years, it would have grown to ₹4.73 lakh by investing a total of ₹3.60 lakh.

If someone were investing ₹10,000 every month for a period of five years, the investment would have grown to ₹9.26 lakh by investing ₹6 lakh, thus giving a CAGR return of 17.39 percent.

If someone were investing ₹10,000 every month for a period of 10 years, the investment would have grown to ₹27.13 lakh by investing a total of ₹12 lakh, thus giving a CAGR of 15.57 per cent.

Overall, if someone were investing ₹10,000 since the launch of the scheme, it would have grown to ₹92.75 lakh by investing a total of 33.60 lakh, thus delivering a CAGR return of 14.58 percent.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.