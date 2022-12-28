A year of dim investment returns5 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 01:24 AM IST
Returns from investment are the best indicator of the performance of various asset classes
Returns from investment are the best indicator of the performance of various asset classes
Returns from investment are the best indicator of the performance of various asset classes. And that helps investors determine which asset class is a winner and the ones to avoid. While the winners among asset classes keep rotating every year, the absence of any such pattern over the last 10 years (see chart), reinforces the importance of asset allocation in building a balanced portfolio. Here’s a quick look at the performance of different asset classes in 2022.