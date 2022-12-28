A year of dim investment returns

The longer-tenure sovereign bonds (which most long-duration and/or gilt funds invest in) have been the worst hit this year. Though the extent of the jump in yield was higher in the case of liquid instruments such as T-bills, the impact has been minimal as the maturity period of liquid or low-duration funds is much lower. The probability of the market value of bonds going down has come down meaningfully, with the cycle of interest rate hikes in the country nearing its end, according to Pankaj Pathak, fund manager-fixed income, Quantum AMC.