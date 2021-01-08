Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Analysts see gold at 51,300 level in the short term
On Friday, the February gold futures on MCX fell 0.25% to 50,775 per 10 gram, in its second decline in three days. As compared to August highs of 56,200, gold rates are down about 6,000 per 10 gram.

Analysts see gold at 51,300 level in the short term

1 min read . 02:39 PM IST Edited By Avneet Kaur

Analysts believe gold prices to remain positive in the near term

Gold prices opened slightly higher with a gap on Thursday and rose further during most of the session till a high of 51,046. Gold had jumped 0.85% after crashing nearly 1,200 per 10 gram on Tuesday. On Friday, the February gold futures on MCX fell 0.25% to 50,775 per 10 gram, in its second decline in three days. As compared to August highs of 56,200, gold rates are down about 6,000 per 10 gram.

Gold prices opened slightly higher with a gap on Thursday and rose further during most of the session till a high of 51,046. Gold had jumped 0.85% after crashing nearly 1,200 per 10 gram on Tuesday. On Friday, the February gold futures on MCX fell 0.25% to 50,775 per 10 gram, in its second decline in three days. As compared to August highs of 56,200, gold rates are down about 6,000 per 10 gram.

"Prices took strong support in the last session and recovered from a sharp decline in the previous session, as investors cheered a Democratic win in the US Senate race that is expected to unleash more fiscal stimulus," says a report by ICICI Securities.

"Prices took strong support in the last session and recovered from a sharp decline in the previous session, as investors cheered a Democratic win in the US Senate race that is expected to unleash more fiscal stimulus," says a report by ICICI Securities.

The brokerage believes gold prices to remain positive in the near term. "Hence, we expect gold prices to remain positive towards 51,300 level in the short-term," says ICICI Securities.

Gold was the best performing asset class of 2020, delivering a return of around 27% compared to 16% by the S&P Sensex. The high returns were said to have come primarily on the back of covid-19-induced uncertainty.

In global markets, gold rates moved slightly lower today amid a stronger US dollar and higher yields. But hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus under incoming President Joe Biden administration capped the losses. Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,911.32 per ounce but the precious metal is still on track for a weekly gain of 0.7%.

