Analysts see gold at ₹51,300 level in the short term
Analysts believe gold prices to remain positive in the near term
Gold prices opened slightly higher with a gap on Thursday and rose further during most of the session till a high of ₹51,046. Gold had jumped 0.85% after crashing nearly ₹1,200 per 10 gram on Tuesday. On Friday, the February gold futures on MCX fell 0.25% to ₹50,775 per 10 gram, in its second decline in three days. As compared to August highs of ₹56,200, gold rates are down about ₹6,000 per 10 gram.
"Prices took strong support in the last session and recovered from a sharp decline in the previous session, as investors cheered a Democratic win in the US Senate race that is expected to unleash more fiscal stimulus," says a report by ICICI Securities.
The brokerage believes gold prices to remain positive in the near term. "Hence, we expect gold prices to remain positive towards ₹51,300 level in the short-term," says ICICI Securities.
Gold was the best performing asset class of 2020, delivering a return of around 27% compared to 16% by the S&P Sensex. The high returns were said to have come primarily on the back of covid-19-induced uncertainty.
In global markets, gold rates moved slightly lower today amid a stronger US dollar and higher yields. But hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus under incoming President Joe Biden administration capped the losses. Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,911.32 per ounce but the precious metal is still on track for a weekly gain of 0.7%.
