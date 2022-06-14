OPEN APP
All large, mid, small and flexi cap funds are down from their 18 October 2021 peak*. While 77% of large cap funds have fallen more than the Nifty 100 TRI, only 17% of small cap funds and 27% of mid cap funds have shed more than the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI and the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI, respectively. In case of flexi cap funds, 52% have fared worse than the Nifty 500 TRI.

