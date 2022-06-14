Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Money / Personal Finance /

And they all fall down….

Photo: IStock
1 min read . 14 Jun 2022Livemint

All large, mid, small and flexi cap funds are down from their 18 October 2021 peak

All large, mid, small and flexi cap funds are down from their 18 October 2021 peak*. While 77% of large cap funds have fallen more than the Nifty 100 TRI, only 17% of small cap funds and 27% of mid cap funds have shed more than the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI and the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI, respectively. In case of flexi cap funds, 52% have fared worse than the Nifty 500 TRI.

And they all fall down….
And they all fall down….
