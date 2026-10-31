Andhra Pradesh pensions: State Election Commission allows payments, bars new enrolments under Model Code of Conduct

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has permitted the distribution of social security pensions to existing beneficiaries during the ongoing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period. Still, the commission has strictly prohibited any amendments or additions of new beneficiaries, or any increase or revision to existing pension amounts, until the election code remains in force, as per a report by The Times of India.

This decision was issued on 30 October 2026. It is intended to ensure that all vulnerable sections of society, eligible recipients, and beneficiaries continue to receive their regular pension payments without delay or disruption throughout the entire election period. The focus is on maintaining social well-being and ensuring meaningful compliance with election authorities.

The permission follows a proposal submitted by the chief executive officer of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). It covers eligible beneficiaries such as senior citizens, widows, single women, persons with disabilities and individuals suffering from various health conditions and financial problems.

What has the SEC permitted? The Commission has authorised designated personnel to withdraw pension funds from banks, in accordance with prevailing rules and regulations, and distribute them among existing beneficiaries. However, this exercise must strictly follow the prescribed procedures.

Furthermore, only officially authorised personnel can handle the withdrawal, management, transportation and distribution of pension funds. They must obtain the necessary approvals from the competent authorities, including the respective banks, before withdrawing the funds.

Officials have also been instructed to disclose the total amount being withdrawn, the village or ward where the distribution will take place and the specific purpose of the withdrawal.

No new beneficiaries or pension revisions allowed It is hence a given that the existing beneficiaries can continue to receive their pensions; the SEC has clearly highlighted that no fresh beneficiaries can be added during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period. On similar lines, pension amounts cannot be revised, increased or enhanced in any way under any category.

The commission has also warned that serious action will be taken against authorised personnel found violating election rules, flouting regulations, acting with ulterior motives or engaging in suspicious activities.

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