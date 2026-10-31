Andhra Pradesh pensions: State Election Commission allows payments, bars new enrolments under Model Code of Conduct

Andhra Pradesh pension update: The State Election Commission (SEC) has allowed social security pension payments to existing beneficiaries during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), but has prohibited new enrolments, pension increases, and revisions until the election code remains in force.

Shivam Shukla
Published31 Oct 2026, 10:30 AM IST
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Andhra Pradesh pension update: The State Election Commission has allowed regular payments to existing social security pension beneficiaries but prohibited new enrolments and pension increases during the election code. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Andhra Pradesh pension update: The State Election Commission has allowed regular payments to existing social security pension beneficiaries but prohibited new enrolments and pension increases during the election code. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has permitted the distribution of social security pensions to existing beneficiaries during the ongoing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period. Still, the commission has strictly prohibited any amendments or additions of new beneficiaries, or any increase or revision to existing pension amounts, until the election code remains in force, as per a report by The Times of India.

This decision was issued on 30 October 2026. It is intended to ensure that all vulnerable sections of society, eligible recipients, and beneficiaries continue to receive their regular pension payments without delay or disruption throughout the entire election period. The focus is on maintaining social well-being and ensuring meaningful compliance with election authorities.

The permission follows a proposal submitted by the chief executive officer of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). It covers eligible beneficiaries such as senior citizens, widows, single women, persons with disabilities and individuals suffering from various health conditions and financial problems.

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What has the SEC permitted?

The Commission has authorised designated personnel to withdraw pension funds from banks, in accordance with prevailing rules and regulations, and distribute them among existing beneficiaries. However, this exercise must strictly follow the prescribed procedures.

Furthermore, only officially authorised personnel can handle the withdrawal, management, transportation and distribution of pension funds. They must obtain the necessary approvals from the competent authorities, including the respective banks, before withdrawing the funds.

Officials have also been instructed to disclose the total amount being withdrawn, the village or ward where the distribution will take place and the specific purpose of the withdrawal.

No new beneficiaries or pension revisions allowed

It is hence a given that the existing beneficiaries can continue to receive their pensions; the SEC has clearly highlighted that no fresh beneficiaries can be added during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period. On similar lines, pension amounts cannot be revised, increased or enhanced in any way under any category.

The commission has also warned that serious action will be taken against authorised personnel found violating election rules, flouting regulations, acting with ulterior motives or engaging in suspicious activities.

Also Read | Delhi govt begins door-to-door biometric verification of pension beneficiaries

The permission is intended to ensure timely pension payments and disbursements for existing beneficiaries. Hence, all eligible beneficiaries and pensioners can continue to receive their regular benefits, but no changes to the beneficiary list or pension amounts will be permitted till the time the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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