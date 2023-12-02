Animal and Sam Bahadur: These 2 movies teach us great money lessons
Animal is about a man who seeks revenge for his father's death, while Sam Bahadur is a film about the life of Field Marshal Manekshaw. The two films offer different lessons about inheritance and investing.
One film is about a leader of men who lived his life fearlessly in service to the nation, and the other is about a bearded angry man drenched in blood laughing about male body parts and treating women like property, oh yes, in the name of his daddy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message