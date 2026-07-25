Annapurna Bhandar payment status: Where to complain if money is not credited | Check helpline no & email id

Women awaiting payments from the Annapurna Bhandar scheme are checking the status of their funds. The scheme replaces the Lakshmi Bhandar and offers helpline numbers for assistance. Possible reasons for delayed payments include banking issues and incorrect application information.

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Annapurna Bhandar 2026: Are you eligible? Here’s how to apply online; applications start from tomorrow (ANI Photo)
Annapurna Bhandar 2026: Are you eligible? Here’s how to apply online; applications start from tomorrow (ANI Photo)(ANI Photo)

With Annapurna Bhandar payments reaching many beneficiaries’ bank accounts, women whose money has not yet been credited are checking their payment status and trying to find out when they can expect the funds to arrive. If you’re struggling to track your payment status, these helpline numbers and official channels may help.

The Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme of the TMC government, under which women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes households received 1,200 per month, and women from other categories got 1,000.

Annapurna Bhandar Yojana helpline number and email id

1800-345-5555

1800-345-5505.

These two numbers are being circulated as helplines. But verify them on the official portal before calling. You can also visit your nearest BDO or SDO office for help.

Social Welfare Department Helpline: 1800-345-5505 (Toll-Free)

CM Connect Grievance Cell: 1971 or 1800-3456-851

Duare Sarkar General Helpline: 033-22143526

Also Read | Annapurna Yojana: Haven't you received your payment yet? 8 reasons why

Nodal Department Desk Line: 033-23341563

State-Wide Support WhatsApp: 82820 82820

Email helpline contacts: contact@annapurnabhandarwb.com

duaresarkar@gmail.com or

The nodal office at secy.wcdsw@gmail.com

Possible reasons why you have not received payment:

  • DBT may not be activated: Your bank account may not be linked to your Aadhaar number, or Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) may not be activated.
  • Wrong name in the application form: The name on your application may not match the name on your Aadhaar card or bank passbook. If there is any mismatch, get it corrected as soon as possible
  • Multiple applicants using the same mobile number: Using the same mobile number for multiple family members can delay payment. Each applicant must provide a unique bank account number and mobile number in the application form.
  • Confusion regarding the active account: If you have multiple bank accounts, it may not be clear which one has Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) enabled. Make sure the bank account mentioned in your application form is active and has DBT enabled.
  • Rules for government employee or pensioner: The applicant or any member of the applicant's family must not be a permanent government employee or a government pensioner.
  • Rules for taxpayers: The applicant or any family member must not be an income taxpayer. If either the applicant or a family member pays income tax, the applicant will not be eligible for benefits under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme

Also Read | Annapurna Yojana: West Bengal may let rejected applicants edit forms
  • Fake caste certificate: Submitting a fake caste certificate (SC/ST) or a forged disability certificate can lead to the rejection of your application
  • Verification process incomplete: You will not receive the payment until the authorities complete the door-to-door verification of your application and supporting documents.

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