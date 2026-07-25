Annapurna Bhandar payment status: Where to complain if money is not credited | Check helpline no & email id

With Annapurna Bhandar payments reaching many beneficiaries’ bank accounts, women whose money has not yet been credited are checking their payment status and trying to find out when they can expect the funds to arrive. If you’re struggling to track your payment status, these helpline numbers and official channels may help.
The Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme of the TMC government, under which women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes households received ₹1,200 per month, and women from other categories got ₹1,000.
1800-345-5555
1800-345-5505.
These two numbers are being circulated as helplines. But verify them on the official portal before calling. You can also visit your nearest BDO or SDO office for help.
Social Welfare Department Helpline: 1800-345-5505 (Toll-Free)
CM Connect Grievance Cell: 1971 or 1800-3456-851
Duare Sarkar General Helpline: 033-22143526
Nodal Department Desk Line: 033-23341563
State-Wide Support WhatsApp: 82820 82820
Email helpline contacts: contact@annapurnabhandarwb.com
duaresarkar@gmail.com or
The nodal office at secy.wcdsw@gmail.com
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