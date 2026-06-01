Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026: Check eligibility, how to apply online and documents required

The Annapurna Yojana, also known as Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, is a welfare programme in West Bengal aimed at providing direct financial assistance to eligible women. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive ₹3,000 per month through direct bank transfer (DBT).
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced that the first phase of fund transfers under the 'Annapurna Yojana' would begin from June 3, 2026. This initiative aims to empower women and enhance financial stability for families across the state. Here are the key features of the scheme:
The Annapurna Bhandar Scheme is a major electoral promise made during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. It is a women’s welfare scheme in West Bengal which replaced the existing Lakshmir Bandhar Scheme.
The scheme's main motive is to provide financial support for women’s empowerment and socio-economic upliftment. The monthly payout by the government under this scheme is aimed at helping women manage household expenses and support their healthcare needs.
The applicants must fulfill certain criteria to be eligible for the scheme.
The government has released a 12 page form, which needs to be filled by the applicant at verified by officials before enrolment.
The chief minister has informed earlier that the process will continue for 90 days starting June 1. The work will be carried out across every municipality through both online and offline modes.
|Purpose
|Link
|Main portal
|https://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/login
|Form download
|Form section on official portal
|Status check
|Track applicant status on official portal
The verification and approval of applications will be conducted ward by ward, with MLAs also extending their cooperation. Beneficiaries will receive funds under the Annapurna Yojana only after completing the enrolment process.
In the meantime, applicants must avoid unofficial “apply now” websites claiming instant registration as it may be a fraud. Always rely on information available on the official website and do not share your personal details unless it's required on that legitimate application route of the scheme.
Adhikari said beneficiaries need not be worried as state government officials would visit households to help them fill the application forms for the scheme. If you want to do it online, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official portal
Step 2: Download the form or open the application section
Step 3: Fill personal and family details carefully
Step 4: Keep Aadhaar-linked bank details ready
Step 5: Upload/attach required documents
Step 6: Submit online or at the designated local office/camp
Step 7: Save the acknowledgement / reference number
Step 8: Track the application status later
If you wish to take the offline route, then you can get the Annapurna Yojana form from your local block, municipal or Panchayat office.
As mentioned above, MLAs will also help beneficiaries to fill the forms, while teams under Block Development Officers (BDO) will go door-to-door to assist applicants. The government will also organise a “Janakalyan Shibir” across the state from June 15 to 17, where applicants can submit their Annapurna Yojana application forms.
Here are the steps to download Annapurna Bhandar form from the official online portal:
These are the ways to check the status of the Annapurna Bhandar application form:
|Particulars
|Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
|Annapurna Bhandar Scheme
|Monthly Benefit
|₹1,500– ₹1,700
|₹3,000
|Eligibility
|24-60 years
|25–60 years
|Beneficiaries
|Women from economically weaker households of the state
|Women who are not taxpayers or in government employment in West Bengal
|Current Status
|To be discontinued
|Active from June 1
|Existing Beneficiaries
|Currently receiving benefits
|To be auto-migrated and will continue to receive benefits under this scheme
|Payout Type
|Category-wise payout
|Monthly payout
As Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries are expected to be automatically shifted to the proposed Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, many beneficiaries may need to update their bank account details due to issues such as inactive accounts, incorrect information, DBT failures, or a change of bank.
It is also important to keep their Aadhaar-linked bank account active and updated to receive payments seamlessly.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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