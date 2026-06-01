Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026: Check eligibility, how to apply online and documents required

The Annapurna Yojana, also known as Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, is a welfare programme in West Bengal aimed at providing direct financial assistance to eligible women. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive ₹3,000 per month through direct bank transfer (DBT).

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced that the first phase of fund transfers under the 'Annapurna Yojana' would begin from June 3, 2026. This initiative aims to empower women and enhance financial stability for families across the state. Here are the key features of the scheme:

Monthly benefit: ₹ 3,000

3,000 Beneficiaries: Eligible women in West Bengal

Mode: Online and offline

Official portal: socialsecurity.wb.gov.in

Form available in: English, Bengali, Hindi

Important: Use only official government portals and camps What is Annapurna Bhandar Scheme? The Annapurna Bhandar Scheme is a major electoral promise made during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. It is a women’s welfare scheme in West Bengal which replaced the existing Lakshmir Bandhar Scheme.

The scheme's main motive is to provide financial support for women’s empowerment and socio-economic upliftment. The monthly payout by the government under this scheme is aimed at helping women manage household expenses and support their healthcare needs.

Who can apply to the scheme? The applicants must fulfill certain criteria to be eligible for the scheme.

Must be a woman.

Must be a permanent resident of West Bengal.

Must be aged between 25-60 years.

Must not be income taxpayers.

Must not be permanent or retired government employee or those receiving regular salary or pension from the state or central government, panchayats, statutory bodies, local bodies, municipalities or government-aided educational institutions.

Must not be employed in a teaching or non-teaching role in any government-aided educational institution in West Bengal. Annapurna Bhandar official website The government has released a 12 page form, which needs to be filled by the applicant at verified by officials before enrolment.

The chief minister has informed earlier that the process will continue for 90 days starting June 1. The work will be carried out across every municipality through both online and offline modes.

Purpose Link Main portal https://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/login Form download Form section on official portal Status check Track applicant status on official portal

The verification and approval of applications will be conducted ward by ward, with MLAs also extending their cooperation. Beneficiaries will receive funds under the Annapurna Yojana only after completing the enrolment process.

In the meantime, applicants must avoid unofficial “apply now” websites claiming instant registration as it may be a fraud. Always rely on information available on the official website and do not share your personal details unless it's required on that legitimate application route of the scheme.

Annapurna Bhandar online apply — step-by-step process Adhikari said beneficiaries need not be worried as state government officials would visit households to help them fill the application forms for the scheme. If you want to do it online, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal

Step 2: Download the form or open the application section

Step 3: Fill personal and family details carefully

Step 4: Keep Aadhaar-linked bank details ready

Step 5: Upload/attach required documents

Step 6: Submit online or at the designated local office/camp

Step 7: Save the acknowledgement / reference number

Step 8: Track the application status later

Can you fill the form through offline mode? If you wish to take the offline route, then you can get the Annapurna Yojana form from your local block, municipal or Panchayat office.

As mentioned above, MLAs will also help beneficiaries to fill the forms, while teams under Block Development Officers (BDO) will go door-to-door to assist applicants. The government will also organise a “Janakalyan Shibir” across the state from June 15 to 17, where applicants can submit their Annapurna Yojana application forms.

How to download Annapurna Bhandar form PDF Here are the steps to download Annapurna Bhandar form from the official online portal:

Go to official portal

Choose language

Download English / Bengali / Hindi form

Print and fill carefully

Submit via approved channel How to check Annapurna Bhandar application status These are the ways to check the status of the Annapurna Bhandar application form:

Online: Visit the scheme’s official portal, click on ‘Track Application’ and enter the ‘Application Reference Number’.

Offline: Visit the local block or municipal office and provide the acknowledgement receipt. Differences Between Annapurna Bhandar Scheme and Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme

Particulars Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Annapurna Bhandar Scheme Monthly Benefit ₹ 1,500– ₹ 1,700 ₹ 3,000 Eligibility 24-60 years 25–60 years Beneficiaries Women from economically weaker households of the state Women who are not taxpayers or in government employment in West Bengal Current Status To be discontinued Active from June 1 Existing Beneficiaries Currently receiving benefits To be auto-migrated and will continue to receive benefits under this scheme Payout Type Category-wise payout Monthly payout

Documents required for Annapurna Bhandar application Aadhaar card

Voter ID card

Residence proof

Bank account statement/ passbook

Passport-size photographs As Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries are expected to be automatically shifted to the proposed Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, many beneficiaries may need to update their bank account details due to issues such as inactive accounts, incorrect information, DBT failures, or a change of bank.