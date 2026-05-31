Annapurna Yojana: ₹3,000 cash transfer begins next week – Here's when money will arrive and how to track it

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the first phase of fund transfers under the 'Annapurna Yojana' would begin from June 3, with eligible women beneficiaries receiving ₹3,000 directly in their bank accounts. Here all you need to know
The scheme will take effect from June 3.
The assistance amount will be credited through the Direct Benefit Transfer system to the Aadhaar card-linked bank account in the name of the beneficiary, it added.
The government has released a 12 page form, it needs to be filled by the appicant at verified by officials before enrolment
The chief minister earlier informed said, “This process will continue for 90 days starting June 1. The work will be carried out across every municipality through both online and offline modes. It will be conducted ward by ward, with MLAs also extending their cooperation. Beneficiaries will receive funds under the Annapurna Yojana only after completing the enrolment process.”
Shuvendu Adhikari also said, “Those who are unable to fill out the form either online or offline need not worry. The BJP will organise public welfare camps in different areas on June 15, 16 and 17 to assist people. Anyone who is still unable to complete the process will be provided help there.”
These are the ways to check the status of the Annapurna Bhandar application form:
The 12-page application form, which requires women to provide detailed information about every family member, has drawn criticism from several quarters, with some alleging that excessive documentation could exclude genuine beneficiaries.
Adhikari said beneficiaries need not be worried as state government officials would visit households to help them fill the application forms for the scheme
"There is no need to be worried. Our officials will go door-to-door and help women fill the forms. Do not pay heed to any rumours. We want only genuine beneficiaries to receive the benefits of the scheme," Adhikari said, addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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