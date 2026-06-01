Annapurna Yojana: ₹3,000 transfer begins this week – How Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries can update bank details

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari last week announced that the first phase of fund transfers under the 'Annapurna Yojana' would begin from June 3, with eligible women beneficiaries receiving ₹3,000 directly in their bank accounts.
As Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries are expected to be automatically shifted to the proposed Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, many beneficiaries may need to update their bank account details due to issues such as inactive accounts, incorrect information, DBT failures, or a change of bank.
It is also important to keep their Aadhaar-linked bank account active and updated to receive payments seamlessly.
Here's a look at how to update bank account details before the money gets credited:
Before updating your bank account details, first check which bank account is currently linked to your Aadhaar for receiving DBT payments. If the linked account is incorrect or no longer in use, it is essential to update it and link Aadhaar
Visit official NPCI website.
If the wrong bank account is linked, it is essential to update it to ensure Annapurna Bhandar payments are credited to the correct account, as per ClearTax
Visit the official NPCI website.
Select the ‘Fresh Seeding’ option if no bank account was previously linked with Aadhaar.
Select ‘Movement - Same bank with another account’ if you want to change to another account within the same bank.
Select ‘Movement - from one bank to another bank’ if you want to transfer Aadhaar Aadhaar-linked bank account to another bank.
The 12-page application form, which requires women to provide detailed information about every family member, has drawn criticism from several quarters, with some alleging that excessive documentation could exclude genuine beneficiaries.
Adhikari said beneficiaries need not be worried as state government officials would visit households to help them fill the application forms for the scheme
"There is no need to be worried. Our officials will go door-to-door and help women fill the forms. Do not pay heed to any rumours. We want only genuine beneficiaries to receive the benefits of the scheme," Adhikari said, addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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