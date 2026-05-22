Annapurna Yojana explained: Who is eligible, how to apply online, and what happens to Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries

The Government of West Bengal earlier this week notified the Annapurna Yojana, which will replace the Lakshmir Bhandar programme for monthly financial assistance to women, is set to take effect from next month.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, minister Agnimitra Paul said, "The cabinet gave a nod to the 'Annapurna' scheme of ₹3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. It also approved a proposal to allow free travel for women in government-run buses from next month."
The notification issued on Tuesday by the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department, headed by minister Agnimitra Paul, stated that there will be certain conditions that people must meet to qualify for the scheme’s benefits.
How much monthly allowance will beneficiaries receive under the scheme?
All beneficiaries, under the 'Annapurna' scheme, will receive ₹3,000 monthly assistance from next month.
Previous TMC government's 'Lakhsmir Bhandar' scheme provided a monthly allowence of ₹1.500 to the beneficiaries.
Women, aged between 25 and 60 years, not permanent government employees receiving salaries or pensions and not paying income tax, are eligible to receive the monetary assistance
Paul further noted, women, who applied for citizenship under the CAA and approached tribunals for inclusion in voter rolls in the wake of the SIR exercise, will also receive 'Annapurna' scheme benefits.
The government has said that a dedicated online portal will go live on June 1, allowing new applicants to apply for the scheme.
The notice stated that “fresh applicants for the monetary benefit scheme would be enquired into by the government or Kolkata's civic body officials authorised for the purpose, according to the applicant's residential status.”
The scheme will take effect from June 1.
The assistance amount will be credited through the Direct Benefit Transfer system to the Aadhaar card-linked bank account in the name of the beneficiary, it added.
Existing beneficiaries of the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme will be automatically transferred to the ‘Annapurna Yojna’, except for a few specified categories who may be excluded from the transition.
the notification read, "All existing beneficiaries of 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme shall be migrated to the Annapurna Yojna except the dead, shifted, deleted and absentee electors identified during SIR- 2026, deletion in the second list after publication of draft list, deleted after adjudication, ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) found during voter slip distribution,"
Beneficiaries, who have filed appeals before the SIR tribunal or applications under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, shall get financial assistance under the new scheme till the disposal of their pleas, it said.
Likewise, names of dead and shifted beneficiaries will be deleted in future on a regular basis, the notification said.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.