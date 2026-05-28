Annapurna Yojana: Unable to fill enrolment form online or offline? Here's how beneficiaries will get help

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday introduced forms for 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme, which will be verified by officials before enrolment. The Bharatiya Janata Party government has announced ₹3,000 monthly assistance for eligible women in the state under this scheme.
The Chief Minister said eligible applicants who fill out the form will receive ₹3,000 per month. He added that the application process can be completed both online and offline.
“The objective is to compile a clean and accurate list, ensuring that benefits reach only those who are truly eligible. The application form collects specific details as our government intends to provide ₹3,000 and also gather family data, which is essential for implementing other welfare programs for these families," the Chief Minister said.
The chief minister also said, “This process will continue for 90 days starting June 1. The work will be carried out across every municipality through both online and offline modes. It will be conducted ward by ward, with MLAs also extending their cooperation. Beneficiaries will receive funds under the Annapurna Yojana only after completing the enrolment process.”
Shuvendu Adhikari also said, “Those who are unable to fill out the form either online or offline need not worry. The BJP will organise public welfare camps in different areas on June 15, 16 and 17 to assist people. Anyone who is still unable to complete the process will be provided help there.”
Around 30 lakh beneficiaries of ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, a financial assistance scheme for women introduced by the previous TMC government, were reportedly found to be ineligible as they were either non-Indian citizens or had their names permanently removed from the voter list, Adhikari on Wednesday.
“Approximately 30 lakh beneficiaries were receiving Lakshmir Bhandar assistance despite being ineligible as their names had been permanently deleted from the voter list, or they had not applied to a SIR-linked tribunal or for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for inclusion,” he said.
He said around 2.20 crore people are enrolled under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Of these, nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries were found to be ineligible. "We feel there will finally be around two crore beneficiaries for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme," he said.
Beneficiary verification includes electoral record screening, Aadhaar linked bank validation and scrutiny of categories such as deceased, shifted, absentee or deleted electors identified during SIR 2026 verification exercises
He said that CAA applicants and those who have appealed to an SIR-linked tribunal after adjudication for entry on the voter list would, however, be eligible for the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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