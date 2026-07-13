Annapurna Yojana: West Bengal may allow rejected applicants to edit forms instead of reapplying

Thousands of West Bengal residents whose Annapurna Yojana applications were rejected or remain pending may soon get another opportunity to claim benefits.

The state government is planning to introduce an 'edit' option on the Annapurna Yojana portal, allowing applicants to correct errors in their forms instead of submitting a new application.

Why is the government introducing an edit option? Officials said a large number of applications were rejected because of mismatches in Aadhaar and mobile number details. The move comes after the government received numerous complaints from applicants whose forms failed the initial verification despite being otherwise eligible.

According to official data, nearly 1.6 crore applications were received under the scheme. Of these, around 1.2 crore have been approved, while about 27.8 lakh were rejected.

Many of the rejected applications were reportedly affected by technical or data-related issues rather than ineligibility. Common problems included Aadhaar numbers not being linked to the applicant's current mobile number, different mobile numbers being used across government schemes and services, and multiple applicants registering with the same mobile number, creating verification conflicts.

What will change after the edit facility is introduced? Once the feature is launched, applicants whose forms have been rejected or are still marked as ‘Under review’ will be able to log in to the portal, check the reason for the status, correct any incorrect details and resubmit their applications for verification.

The facility is expected to reduce the need for new applications while ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are not denied benefits due to minor errors.

The state government had set 10 July 2026 as the target for completing scrutiny of rejected applications. Further updates on the correction window are expected soon.

Speaking to Mint on 13 July, applicant Ambika Haldar said that despite submitting all the required documents as instructed, her application continues to show "Application under process" on the beneficiary status portal.

Her case reflects the concerns of many applicants who are waiting for clarity on their application status despite complying with the required documentation.

What is the Annapurna Yojana? The Annapurna Yojana is one of the West Bengal government's flagship welfare programmes, and officials have been reviewing rejected applications following concerns that many deserving beneficiaries may have been left out due to documentation or verification issues. The state government has allocated ₹36,000 crore for the Annapurna Yojana in its maiden budget.

Over the next few weeks, it is expected that the government of West Bengal will provide an amicable solution to the rightful beneficiaries and help them in securing their benefits.