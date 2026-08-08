Annapurna Yojana: When will the ₹3,000 August instalment be credited? CM Adhikari reveals date

Under the Annapurna Yojana, eligible beneficiaries are entitled to receive ₹3,000 every month. However, there have been several complaints regarding the August instalment. The complainants said the August instalment has not been credited to many beneficiaries’ accounts, sparking confusion on social media. While the government has repeatedly assured beneficiaries that no eligible person will be deprived of the scheme’s benefits, the Chief Minister said this issue will be resolved within the next few days
CM Suvendu Adhikari said, “The money will start being transferred from August 17. This delay is only for this month. From next month onwards, the payment will be transferred during the second week of each month, as long as the BJP government remains in power. So, there is no need to be confused or worried about the delay.”
The Annapurna Yojana was rolled out from June 1, providing eligible women aged 25 to 60 years with the monthly financial assistance.
Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', Adhikari said around 2.16 crore applications were received under the scheme before the application window closed on July 31.
Currently, officials are scrutinising the documents submitted by applicants to verify their eligibility, with the exercise nearing completion.
He said, “Applicants who submitted their forms on or before July 10 and whose documents are found to be in order would receive the instalment on August 17. Those who applied between July 11 and July 31 would require additional time for verification and would receive financial assistance in subsequent phases once the process is complete."
Adhikari said that applicants who meet the scheme's eligibility criteria upon verification would receive assistance.
The Chief Minister did not specify whether the ongoing verification process would include the more than 1.19 crore women who had received at least one payment under the previous government’s cash assistance scheme.
The chief minister said detailed eligibility criteria for the scheme, apart from the announced age bracket of 25 to 60 years, would be unveiled at a joint media briefing with the Women and Child Development Department on August 10.
From September onwards, eligible beneficiaries would receive the assistance during the second week of every month as long as the BJP government remained in office.
He urged people not to be misled by misinformation circulating on social media.
Adhikari said, “The government’s social media teams were closely monitoring reels and posts spreading the false information. Those found circulating misinformation would be identified and could face legal action.”
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