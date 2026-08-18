Annapurna Yojona: ‘Voluntarily forgo benefits if…,’ Suvendu Adhikari’s unusual request to ₹3,000 scheme beneficiaries

Payments under the West Bengal government's 'Annapurna Yojana' began reaching beneficiary bank accounts on Monday, with 1.45 crore eligible women set to receive ₹3,000 each. Interacting with members of the ‘Upbhokta Matri Mandali’ about the Annapurna Yojana, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari clarified who will receive the scheme’s benefits by the 20th of this month and what beneficiaries should do if they do not receive the payment. He also appealed to people to have faith in the new government.
The Chief Minister said the BJP government launched the ‘Maa Annapurna Yojana’ fully abiding by the fiscal discipline. Accordingly, a multi-page form was issued for the scheme, even though applicants were required to fill out only two or three pages.
He said 1.8 crore forms were submitted between June and July 31. Forms submitted in North Kolkata up to July 10 have already been scrutinised, with 76,817 women across seven assembly constituencies found eligible. Payments have now begun to be credited to their bank accounts.
The Chief Minister also announced that the West Bengal government will launch a dedicated portal on the 20th.
The Chief Minister said local Mahila Morcha leaders could be approached for help if beneficiaries face any technical issues. He said the government’s aim is to ensure that women who genuinely qualify for the scheme receive the financial assistance on time.
The Chief Minister also appealed to those who do not need financial assistance to voluntarily forgo the benefit so that another woman in need can receive it.
He said, “We hope that those who do not need this money—millionaires, the wealthy and the affluent—will step aside and allow another sister who needs it to benefit. That is all I would request.”
The scheme is one of the key welfare initiatives of the state government, and was a part of the BJP's election manifesto.
The Suvendu Adhikari government in West Bengal completed 100 days in office on Monday.
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