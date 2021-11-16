The new AIS also provides for a simplified taxpayer information summary (TIS), which shows aggregated value for the taxpayer for the ease of filing returns.
If the taxpayer submits feedback on AIS, the derived information in TIS will be automatically updated in real-time and will be used for pre-filling of return which shall be implemented in a phased manner.
