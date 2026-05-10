Annual Information Statement: Here's how to Download Form 26AS — Stepwise guide

Form 26AS under the Income-Tax Act, which has been replaced by Form 168 under the new ITA 2025, is a comprehensive display of a taxpayer's financial statement for the year.
You can download Form 26AS from the official Income Tax e-filing portal or the TRACES website. Once downloaded you can view the information without need for password or encryption view and can also provide feedback on information displayed in case of errors.
The form is updated once the I-T department processes the TDS returns filed by the authorised TDS deductors by 31 May. It takes another seven days to be displayed on your ITR account or bank website.
Also known as the Annual Information Statement (AIS) for a financial year, Form 26AS contains the details of:
It shows both reported value and modified value (i.e. value after considering taxpayer feedback) under each section (i.e. TDS, SFT, Other information). It aims to provide taxpayers' information with a provision to capture online feedback; enables prefilling of return and encourages voluntary tax compliance.
Taxpayers can alternatively access their Form 26AS through their bank's websites through PAN linking without logging into the I-T e-filing portal. For this you will have to log in to your net banking account, navigate to the tax credit statement or Form 26AS section and download your AIS.
However, this can only be done through authorised banks as follows: Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karnataka Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, State Bank of India, The Federal Bank, The Karur Vysya Bank, The Saraswat Co-operative Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, and Yes Bank.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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