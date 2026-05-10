Annual Information Statement: Here's how to Download Form 26AS — Stepwise guide

Form 26AS under the Income-Tax Act, which has been replaced by Form 168 under the new ITA 2025, is a comprehensive display of a taxpayer's financial statement for the year.

You can download Form 26AS from the official Income Tax e-filing portal or the TRACES website. Once downloaded you can view the information without need for password or encryption view and can also provide feedback on information displayed in case of errors.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT to calculate education fund for my children's studies in Delhi

The form is updated once the I-T department processes the TDS returns filed by the authorised TDS deductors by 31 May. It takes another seven days to be displayed on your ITR account or bank website.

Form 26AS: All about Annual Information Statement Also known as the Annual Information Statement (AIS) for a financial year, Form 26AS contains the details of:

Advance tax / self-assessment tax / regular assessment tax deposited,

Any specified financial transactions (SFT),

Information relating to demand and refund and information relating to pending and completed proceedings,

Refund received during a financial year (if any),

Tax Collected at Source (TCS),

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS),

TDS defaults (if any), and

Tax deducted on sale of immovable property under section 194 IA (in case of seller of such property), among other information.

It shows both reported value and modified value (i.e. value after considering taxpayer feedback) under each section (i.e. TDS, SFT, Other information). It aims to provide taxpayers' information with a provision to capture online feedback; enables prefilling of return and encourages voluntary tax compliance.

How to download Form 26AS: Step-by-step guide To easily download the Form 26AS for the required Assessment Year visit the e-filing website here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

You must be a registered user and log in by entering your user ID (PAN or Aadhaar number) and password.

Once you are logged in, click on ‘e-file’, followed by ‘Income Tax Returns’ and select ‘View Form 26AS’ in the drop-down options.

The tab will be redirected to the TRACES website (https://traces.tdscpc.gov.in/) and will show a pop-up where you can click on ‘Proceed’.

Select the link at the bottom of the page and click on ‘View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)’ to access your Form 26AS.

You will have to select the correct year – FY2025-26 or AY26-27 and select HTML under ‘View As’.

To download the document, you can click on ‘View/Download’ followed by ‘Export as PDF’. Can I view Form 26AS without I-T portal login? Taxpayers can alternatively access their Form 26AS through their bank's websites through PAN linking without logging into the I-T e-filing portal. For this you will have to log in to your net banking account, navigate to the tax credit statement or Form 26AS section and download your AIS.

However, this can only be done through authorised banks as follows: Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karnataka Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, State Bank of India, The Federal Bank, The Karur Vysya Bank, The Saraswat Co-operative Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, and Yes Bank.